Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 37, Tomas Rosicky 65 Red Card: Olivier Giroud 53 Missed penalty: Alexis Sanchez 9 Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 79pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,947 - - - Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 13 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,683 - - - Burnley 0 Liverpool 1 Raheem Sterling 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,335 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 86 Southampton 3 Sadio Mane 17, Ryan Bertrand 48, Toby Alderweireld 53 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,565 - - - Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Bojan 38pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,166 - - - Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 48 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 1, Christian Eriksen 71 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,870 - - - Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 1 Hull City 3 Gaston Ramirez 32, James Chester 51, Nikica Jelavic 90+6 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,817 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Ideye Brown 86 Manchester City 3 Fernando 8, Yaya Toure 13pen, David Silva 34 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 26,040 - - - Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 23,36, Robin van Persie 53 Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 87pen Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,318 - - - Chelsea 2 John Terry 31, Diego Costa 62 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,589 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 28 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200) Southampton v Chelsea (1405) Aston Villa v Sunderland (1500) Hull City v Leicester City (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace (1500) Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (1500) West Ham United v Arsenal (1500) Newcastle United v Everton (1615) Monday, December 29 Liverpool v Swansea City (2000)
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)