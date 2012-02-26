Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday Stoke City 2 Matthew Upson 24, Peter Crouch 39 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,678 - - - Arsenal 5 Bacary Sagna 40, Robin van Persie 43, Tomas Rosicky 51, Theo Walcott 65,68 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Louis Saha 4, Emmanuel Adebayor 34pen Red card: Scott Parker 87 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 60,106 - - - Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 84 Manchester United 2 Paul Scholes 7, Ryan Giggs 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,811 - - - Saturday, February 25 Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 30, Sergio Aguero 52, Edin Dzeko 81 Blackburn Rovers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,782 - - - West Bromwich Albion 4 Peter Odemwingie 3,48, James Morrison 41, Keith Andrews 90+1 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,311 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Red Card: Samba Diakite 33 Fulham 1 Pavel Pogrebnyak 7 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,015 - - - Chelsea 3 David Luiz 48, Didier Drogba 61, Frank Lampard 79 Bolton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,999 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,601 - - - Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 6, Jonas Gutierrez 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 50, Kevin Doyle 66 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,287
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)