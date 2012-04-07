Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group C results and standings

June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 5 5 0 0 20 1 15 ------------------------- 2 Northern Ireland 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 3 Czech Republic 5 2 2 1 8 4 8 4 Azerbaijan 6 2 1 3 3 9 7 5 Norway 5 1 0 4 5 9 3 6 San Marino 5 0 0 5 1 23 0 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT)