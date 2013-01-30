Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 30
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 8,27
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 3
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,600
- - -
Reading 2 Adam Le Fondre 87,90+5
Chelsea 2 Juan Mata 45+1, Frank Lampard 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,097
- - -
Fulham 3 Dimitar Berbatov 10, Hugo Rodallega 49, Joey O'Brien 90+1og
West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 48
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,791
- - -
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 64, Theo Walcott 67
Liverpool 2 Luis Suarez 5, Jordan Henderson 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,089
- - -
Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 32
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gareth Bale 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,818
- - -
Everton 2 Leighton Baines 29,45+2pen
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 65
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,376
- - -
Tuesday, January 29
Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 23, Peter Crouch 48
Wigan Athletic 2 James McArthur 50, Franco Di Santo 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,421
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 49pen
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 19, Yohan Cabaye 31
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,334
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,894
- - -
Sunderland 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,628
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 2
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500)
Reading v Sunderland (1500)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500)
Fulham v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, February 3
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)