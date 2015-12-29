Soccer-Liverpool miss penalty in scoreless draw with Southampton
* Liverpool's top-four hopes were hit in 0-0 draw with Southampton
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 29 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,072 - - - Monday, December 28 Arsenal 2 Gabriel Paulista 27, Mesut Ozil 63 AFC Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,983 - - - West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 69, Andy Carroll 79 Southampton 1 Carl Jenkinson 13og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Manchester United 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,275 - - - Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 41 Red Card: Nathan Ake 63 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 17, Son Heung-Min 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,730 - - - Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 24, Dieumerci Mbokani 87 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,071 - - - Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,64, Gerard Deulofeu 71 Stoke City 4 Xherdan Shaqiri 16,45, Joselu 80, Marko Arnautovic 90+1pen Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 39,340 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,714 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Darren Fletcher 78 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,313 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 30 Sunderland v Liverpool (1945)
