Soccer-Sakho 'drug' not on banned list, says UEFA
LONDON, April 20 France international Mamadou Sakho was suspended last season for taking a substance that was not in fact on WADA's banned list, a UEFA report confirmed on Thursday.
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 26 Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 39, Daniel Sturridge 48 Sunderland 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 76 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,524 - - - West Ham United 2 Mark Noble 26pen, James Chester 54og Hull City 1 Nikica Jelavic 48 Red Card: Allan McGregor 23 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,033 - - - Tuesday, March 25 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3 Edin Dzeko 1,56, Yaya Toure 90 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,203 - - - Arsenal 2 Lukas Podolski 73, Olivier Giroud 74 Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 11, Mathieu Flamini 90og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 59,937 - - - Newcastle United 0 Everton 3 Ross Barkley 22, Romelu Lukaku 53, Leon Osman 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,622 - - -
April 20 Relegation-threatened Swansea City face a "must-win" clash when they host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday as they fight to stay in touch with 17th-placed Hull City, manager Paul Clement has said.