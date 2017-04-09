UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal deny Chelsea double as Ramsey seals FA Cup
* Alexis Sanchez struck with controversial fourth-minute opener
April 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Tom Davies 1, Romelu Lukaku 23,57, Phil Jagielka 41 Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 4, Marc Albrighton 10 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 39,573 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43 Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 46, Marcus Rashford 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,779 - - - Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42 Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Eden Hazard 20, Marcos Alonso 68 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,283 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 44 Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 70, Roberto Firmino 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,568 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,547 - - - Manchester City 3 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 31og, Sergio Aguero 48, Fabian Delph 64 Hull City 1 Andrea Ranocchia 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,393 - - - West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 44 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,973 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 Jordy Clasie 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,697 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55 Watford 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,706 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
* Alexis Sanchez struck with controversial fourth-minute opener
May 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup Final match on Saturday Final Saturday, May 27 Arsenal - Chelsea 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)