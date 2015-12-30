Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 30
Sunderland 0
Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 46
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,765
- - -
Tuesday, December 29
Leicester City 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,072
- - -
Monday, December 28
Arsenal 2 Gabriel Paulista 27, Mesut Ozil 63
AFC Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,983
- - -
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 69, Andy Carroll 79
Southampton 1 Carl Jenkinson 13og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Manchester United 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,275
- - -
Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 41
Red Card: Nathan Ake 63
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 17, Son Heung-Min 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,730
- - -
Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 24, Dieumerci Mbokani 87
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,071
- - -
Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,64, Gerard Deulofeu 71
Stoke City 4 Xherdan Shaqiri 16,45, Joselu 80, Marko Arnautovic 90+1pen
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 39,340
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,714
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Darren Fletcher 78
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,313
- - -