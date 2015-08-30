Soccer-Swansea out of bottom three with crucial Everton victory
* Swansea visit relegated Sunderland next, Everton host Watford
Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 30 Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 61, Bafetimbi Gomis 66 Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 48 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,828 - - - Southampton 3 Graziano Pelle 45+1, Dusan Tadic 64,67 Norwich City 0 Red Card: Steven Whittaker 31 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,573 - - - Saturday, August 29 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,865 - - - Stoke City 0 Red Card: Ibrahim Afellay 25, Charlie Adam 31 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 45+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,747 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 24 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 86pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,155 - - - Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 47, Fernandinho 56 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,218 - - - Liverpool 0 Red Card: Philippe Coutinho 52 West Ham United 3 Manuel Lanzini 3, Mark Noble 29, Diafra Sakho 90+2 Red Card: Mark Noble 78 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 43,680 - - - Chelsea 1 Radamel Falcao 79 Crystal Palace 2 Bakary Sako 65, Joel Ward 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,581 - - - Aston Villa 2 Scott Sinclair 11pen,41 Sunderland 2 Yann M'Vila 8, Jeremain Lens 52 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 35,399 - - - Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Aleksandar Mitrovic 16 Arsenal 1 Fabricio Coloccini 52og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,388 - - -
