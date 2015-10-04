UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 4 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 6,19, Mesut Ozil 7 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 60,084 - - - Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 16, Harry Kane 31og Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 27,65 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,845 - - - Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 45+1 Liverpool 1 Danny Ings 41 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,598 - - - Saturday, October 3 Chelsea 1 Willian 10 Southampton 3 Steven Davis 43, Sadio Mane 60, Graziano Pelle 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,642 - - - Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 10, Jeremain Lens 22 Red Card: Jeremain Lens 57 West Ham United 2 Carl Jenkinson 45+1, Dimitri Payet 60 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 42,932 - - - Norwich City 1 Dieumerci Mbokani 68 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 28pen, Jeffrey Schlupp 47 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,067 - - - Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 42,49,50,60,62, Kevin De Bruyne 54 Newcastle United 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 17 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,850 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 28 Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 85 Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 45 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,187 - - - Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 55 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,189 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Yannick Bolasie 68, Yohan Cabaye 89pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,037 - - -
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7