UPDATE 1-Soccer-UEFA Europa League quarterfinal results

April 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 13, first leg Olympique Lyon (France) - Besiktas (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Anderlecht (Belgium) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Celta Vigo (Spain) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 3-2 (halftime: 3-1)