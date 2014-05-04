Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 4 Chelsea 0 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,602 - - - Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 14 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,021 - - - Saturday, May 3 Everton 2 Ross Barkley 11, Romelu Lukaku 65 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 22, Edin Dzeko 43,48 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,454 - - - Swansea City 0 Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,682 - - - Stoke City 4 Peter Odemwingie 39, Marko Arnautovic 54, Oussama Assaidi 73, Jonathan Walters 82 Fulham 1 Kieran Richardson 80 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,429 - - - Newcastle United 3 Shola Ameobi 18, Loic Remy 87, Steven Taylor 90+1 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,239 - - - Manchester United 0 Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 30 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,347 - - - Aston Villa 3 Ashley Westwood 1, Andreas Weimann 41,45+3 Hull City 1 Jordan Bowery 27og Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,182 - - - West Ham United 2 Harry Kane 27og, Stewart Downing 44 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Red Card: Younes Kaboul 25 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 5 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1900)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.