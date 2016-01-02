UPDATE 2-Soccer-Batshuayi's late winner delivers title for Chelsea
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Watford 1 Aleksandar Kolarov 55og Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 82, Sergio Aguero 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,676 - - - Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 72 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,257 - - - Leicester City 0 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 59 AFC Bournemouth 0 Red Card: Simon Francis 57 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,006 - - - Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 47, Wayne Rooney 77 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,415 - - - Norwich City 1 Alexander Tettey 76 Southampton 0 Red Card: Victor Wanyama 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,022 - - - Sunderland 3 Patrick van Aanholt 30, Jermain Defoe 72,90+2 Aston Villa 1 Carles Gil 63 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,535 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 60, Jonny Evans 90+2 Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 81 Red Card: Geoff Cameron 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,218 - - - West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 10, Andy Carroll 55 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 3 Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1330) Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
May 12 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)