Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 4pen, Paddy McNair 87og Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,362 - - - Southampton 1 Nathan Redmond 57 Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 9 Red Card: Ben Watson 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,488 - - - Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,126 - - - Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,490 - - - Everton 1 Ross Barkley 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Erik Lamela 59 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,494 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 11 Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 67 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,110 - - - Hull City 2 Adama Diomande 45+1, Robert Snodgrass 57 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 47pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,037 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Bournemouth v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Liverpool (1500) Monday, August 15 Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.