May 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Manolo Gabbiadini 6 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,425 - - - Tuesday, May 16 Manchester City 3 Gabriel Jesus 27, Kevin De Bruyne 29, Yaya Toure 57 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,624 - - - Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 72,81 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,510 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Sunday, May 21 Arsenal v Everton (1400) Burnley v West Ham United (1400) Chelsea v Sunderland (1400) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400) Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400)