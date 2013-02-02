Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Fulham 0
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,670
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Gary Caldwell 25, Shaun Maloney 90
Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 64, Morgan Schneiderlin 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,598
- - -
Arsenal 1 Lukas Podolski 78
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,872
- - -
Everton 3 Victor Anichebe 21, Marouane Fellaini 69,90+3
Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 2,61, Gabriel Agbonlahor 24
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 38,121
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Jonas Gutierrez 41, Moussa Sissoko 68,90
Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 55, Juan Mata 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,314
- - -
Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 7,85
Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 29pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,829
- - -
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 77
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,962
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Missed penalty: Adel Taarabt 56
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,543
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 3
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)