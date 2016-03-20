March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 1,16, Christian Eriksen 52
AFC Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 36,084
- - -
Manchester City 0
Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 16
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 54,557
- - -
Southampton 3 Sadio Mane 64,86, Graziano Pelle 83
Missed penalty: Sadio Mane 50
Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 17, Daniel Sturridge 22
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,596
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 83
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 44
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 52,311
- - -
Saturday, March 19
Swansea City 1 Federico Fernandez 53
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,454
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 1 Robert Brady 50
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,039
- - -
Chelsea 2 Cesc Fabregas 45+3,89pen
West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 17, Andy Carroll 61
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,623
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,041
- - -
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 86
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 18, Joselu 51
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Everton 0
Arsenal 2 Danny Welbeck 7, Alex Iwobi 42
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,270
- - -