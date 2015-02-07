Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Everton 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,621
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,082
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Jores Okore 48
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 8, Branislav Ivanovic 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,969
- - -
Leicester City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Joe Ledley 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,695
- - -
Manchester City 1 James Milner 90+2
Hull City 1 David Meyler 35
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,233
- - -
Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 66
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,355
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 56,86
Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 11
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,659
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1200)
Newcastle United v Stoke City (1405)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1615)