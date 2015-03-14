UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Burnley 1 George Boyd 61 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,216 - - - Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4 Christian Benteke 16,44, Gabriel Agbonlahor 18,37 Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 45,746 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Brown Ideye 19 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,323 - - - Leicester City 0 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,456 - - - Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 81, Mathieu Flamini 84 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,002 - - - Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 21, James McArthur 40, Joel Ward 42 Queens Park Rangers 1 Matthew Phillips 83 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 24,886 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Chelsea v Southampton (1330) Everton v Newcastle United (1600) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, March 16 Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)