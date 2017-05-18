May 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 18
Leicester City 1 Ben Chilwell 59
Tottenham Hotspur 6 Harry Kane 25,63,89,90+2, Son Heung-Min 36,71
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,351
- - -
Wednesday, May 17
Southampton 0
Missed penalty: Manolo Gabbiadini 6
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,425
- - -
Tuesday, May 16
Manchester City 3 Gabriel Jesus 27, Kevin De Bruyne 29, Yaya Toure 57
West Bromwich Albion 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 87
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,624
- - -
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 72,81
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,510
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 21
Arsenal v Everton (1400)
Burnley v West Ham United (1400)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1400)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400)
Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400)
Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400)
Southampton v Stoke City (1400)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Watford v Manchester City (1400)