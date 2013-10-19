Soccer-Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday West Ham United 1 Ricardo Vaz Te 58 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 16,51, David Silva 80 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,507 - - - Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,904 - - - Swansea City 4 Phil Bardsley 57og, Jonathan de Guzman 59, Wilfried Bony 65pen, Chico 80 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,245 - - - Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 26 Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 89 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,220 - - - Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 8, Steven Pienaar 57 Hull City 1 Yannick Sagbo 30 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,828 - - - Arsenal 4 Jack Wilshere 18, Mesut Ozil 58,88, Aaron Ramsey 83 Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,009 - - - Chelsea 4 Eden Hazard 33,82, Samuel Eto'o 66, Oscar 78 Cardiff City 1 Jordan Mutch 10 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,475 - - - Newcastle United 2 Yohan Cabaye 23, Paul Dummett 57 Red Card: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa 40 Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 42pen, Daniel Sturridge 72 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,703 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 20 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Monday, October 21 Crystal Palace v Fulham (1900)
