Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 29 Liverpool 4 Alberto Moreno 33, Adam Lallana 51,61, Jonjo Shelvey 69og Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 52 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,714 - - - Sunday, December 28 Newcastle United 3 Papiss Cisse 34, Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 51, Jack Colback 68 Everton 2 Arouna Kone 5, Kevin Mirallas 84 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 52,313 - - - West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 54 Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 41pen, Danny Welbeck 44 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Fabian Delph 49 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,436 - - - Hull City 0 Red Card: Stephen Quinn 90+4 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 32 Red Card: Paul Konchesky 88 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,809 - - - Manchester City 2 David Silva 23, Fernandinho 33 Burnley 2 George Boyd 47, Ashley Barnes 81 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,608 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,011 - - - Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 51,66 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,070 - - - Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 17 Red Card: Morgan Schneiderlin 88 Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 45+1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,641 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,711 - - -
April 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal P