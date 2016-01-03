Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 3
Everton 1 Aaron Lennon 22
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 45+1
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,482
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 3 Oscar 29, Willian 60, Diego Costa 66
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,854
- - -
Saturday, January 2
Watford 1 Aleksandar Kolarov 55og
Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 82, Sergio Aguero 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,676
- - -
Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 72
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,257
- - -
Leicester City 0
Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 59
AFC Bournemouth 0
Red Card: Simon Francis 57
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,006
- - -
Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 47, Wayne Rooney 77
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 70
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,415
- - -
Norwich City 1 Alexander Tettey 76
Southampton 0
Red Card: Victor Wanyama 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,022
- - -
Sunderland 3 Patrick van Aanholt 30, Jermain Defoe 72,90+2
Aston Villa 1 Carles Gil 63
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,535
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 60, Jonny Evans 90+2
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 81
Red Card: Geoff Cameron 83
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,218
- - -
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 10, Andy Carroll 55
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,977
- - -