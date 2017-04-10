Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace 3 Andros Townsend 17, Yohan Cabaye 63, Luka Milivojevic 68pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Tom Davies 1, Romelu Lukaku 23,57, Phil Jagielka 41 Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 4, Marc Albrighton 10 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 39,573 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43 Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 46, Marcus Rashford 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,779 - - - Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42 Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Eden Hazard 20, Marcos Alonso 68 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,283 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 44 Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 70, Roberto Firmino 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,568 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,547 - - - Manchester City 3 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 31og, Sergio Aguero 48, Fabian Delph 64 Hull City 1 Andrea Ranocchia 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,393 - - - West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 44 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,973 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 Jordy Clasie 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,697 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55 Watford 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,706 - - -
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.