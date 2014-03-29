Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Arsenal 1 Mathieu Flamini 53 Manchester City 1 David Silva 18 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,060 - - - Stoke City 1 Peter Odemwingie 62 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,029 - - - Crystal Palace 1 John Terry 52og Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,166 - - - Swansea City 3 Jonathan de Guzman 30,38, Wayne Routledge 75 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,371 - - - Southampton 4 Jay Rodriguez 45+1,89, Rickie Lambert 49, Adam Lallana 70 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,360 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Morgan Amalfitano 2, Graham Dorrans 9, Thievy Bifouma 90+4 Cardiff City 3 Jordan Mutch 30, Steven Caulker 73, Mats Moller Daehli 90+5 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,661 - - - Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 20,45pen, Juan Mata 57, Javier Hernandez 90+1 Aston Villa 1 Ashley Westwood 13 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,368 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 30 Fulham v Everton (1230) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Monday, March 31 Sunderland v West Ham United (1900)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.