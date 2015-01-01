UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday Tottenham Hotspur 5 Harry Kane 30,52, Danny Rose 44, Andros Townsend 45+4pen, Nacer Chadli 78 Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 18, Eden Hazard 61, John Terry 87 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 35,903 - - - Hull City 2 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 33, Nikica Jelavic 43 Everton 0 Red Card: Antolin Alcaraz 86 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,865 - - - Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 17pen,40pen Leicester City 2 David Nugent 58, Jeffrey Schlupp 60 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,720 - - - Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 57, Stevan Jovetic 66, Frank Lampard 73 Sunderland 2 Jack Rodwell 68, Adam Johnson 71pen Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,367 - - - Newcastle United 3 Steven Taylor 15, Jack Colback 26, Moussa Sissoko 78 Burnley 3 Paul Dummett 19og, Danny Ings 66, George Boyd 86 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,761 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Leroy Fer 20 Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 90+2 Red Card: Wayne Routledge 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,729 - - - Southampton 2 Sadio Mane 34, Dusan Tadic 56 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,492 - - - West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 10 West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 42 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,914 - - - Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,047 - - - Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 2 Manchester United 1 Radamel Falcao 26 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,203 - - -
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - -