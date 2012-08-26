Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 Liverpool 2 Martin Skrtel 34, Luis Suarez 66 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 63, Carlos Tevez 80 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000 - - - Stoke City 0 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,072 - - - Saturday, August 25 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 22pen, Fernando Torres 45+3 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,718 - - - Aston Villa 1 Karim El Ahmadi 74 Red Card: Ciaran Clark 58 Everton 3 Steven Pienaar 3, Marouane Fellaini 31, Nikica Jelavic 44 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 36,565 - - - Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 10, Shinji Kagawa 35, Rafael 41 Fulham 2 Damien Duff 3, Nemanja Vidic 64og Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 75,352 - - - Norwich City 1 Simeon Jackson 12 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 19 Missed penalty: Djibril Cisse 19 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,317 - - - Southampton 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Franco Di Santo 51, Arouna Kone 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,604 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Benoit Assou-Ekotto 74 West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,166 - - - Swansea City 3 Angel Rangel 20, Michu 29, Danny Graham 64 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,424 - - -
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.