April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Monday
Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 82
Chelsea 1 Frank Lampard 45pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,697
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 32
Stoke City 1 Robert Huth 71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,100
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 73, Papiss Cisse 83
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,264
- - -
Everton 4 Magaye Gueye 52, Steven Pienaar 75,
Leon Osman 77, Victor Anichebe 81
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,249
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 32
Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 13, Elliott
Bennett 66
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,126
- - -
Sunday, April 8
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 87
Manchester City 0
Red Card: Mario Balotelli 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,096
- - -
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 15pen, Paul Scholes 68
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red Card: Shaun Derry 14
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,505
- - -
Saturday, April 7
Stoke City 2 Robert Huth 37, Peter Crouch 61
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Michael Kightly 26
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,005
- - -
Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 39, Grant Holt 77
Everton 2 Nikica Jelavic 22,61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,554
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 0
Fulham 3 Clint Dempsey 30,45, Mahamadou Diarra
80
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,939
- - -
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 82
Aston Villa 1 Chris Herd 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,321
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Martin Olsson 8og, Marc-Antoine
Fortune 69, Liam Ridgewell 85
Blackburn Rovers 0
Red Card: Anthony Modeste 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,414
- - -
Chelsea 2 Branislav Ivanovic 62, Juan Mata 90+3
Wigan Athletic 1 Mohamed Diame 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,651
- - -
Sunderland 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,335
- - -
Friday, April 6
Swansea City 0
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 5,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,874
- - -