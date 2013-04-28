Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 28 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 2 Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 44pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,000 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 43, Frank Lampard 45+2pen Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,780 - - - Reading 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,388 - - - Saturday, April 27 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Mathieu Debuchy 75 Liverpool 6 Daniel Agger 3, Jordan Henderson 17,76, Daniel Sturridge 54,60, Fabio Borini 74 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,351 - - - Everton 1 Steven Pienaar 16 Fulham 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,563 - - - Southampton 0 Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 70, Daniel Fox 82 West Bromwich Albion 3 Marc-Antoine Fortune 6, Romelu Lukaku 67, Shane Long 77 Red Card: Marc-Antoine Fortune 70 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,946 - - - Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 46 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,488 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Emmerson Boyce 11, Callum McManaman 49 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 9, Emmerson Boyce 89og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,326 - - - Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 28, Yaya Toure 83 West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 90+4 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,189 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 29 Aston Villa v Sunderland (1900)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.