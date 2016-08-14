UPDATE 8-Soccer-English premier league top scorers

May 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 29 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 25 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 24 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac