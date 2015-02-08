UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 8 West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 49 Manchester United 1 Daley Blind 90+2 Red Card: Luke Shaw 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,499 - - - Newcastle United 1 Jack Colback 74 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,763 - - - Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 11, Danny Ings 32 West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 45+1, Brown Ideye 67 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 16,904 - - - Saturday, February 7 Everton 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,621 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,082 - - - Aston Villa 1 Jores Okore 48 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 8, Branislav Ivanovic 66 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,969 - - - Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Joe Ledley 55 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,695 - - - Manchester City 1 James Milner 90+2 Hull City 1 David Meyler 35 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,233 - - - Swansea City 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 66 Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,355 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 56,86 Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 11 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,659 - - -
