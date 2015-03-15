March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Manchester United 3 Marouane Fellaini 9, Michael Carrick 19, Wayne Rooney 34
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 75,112
- - -
Everton 3 James McCarthy 20, Romelu Lukaku 56pen, Ross Barkley 90+3
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Fabricio Coloccini 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 38,806
- - -
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 11
Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 19pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,624
- - -
Saturday, March 14
Burnley 1 George Boyd 61
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,216
- - -
Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 4 Christian Benteke 16,44, Gabriel Agbonlahor 18,37
Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 45,746
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Brown Ideye 19
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,323
- - -
Leicester City 0
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,456
- - -
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 81, Mathieu Flamini 84
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,002
- - -
Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 21, James McArthur 40, Joel Ward 42
Queens Park Rangers 1 Matthew Phillips 83
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 24,886
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 16
Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)