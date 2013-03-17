UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 19, Eden Hazard 50 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,639 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Jean Beausejour 18, Arouna Kone 90 Newcastle United 1 Davide Santon 72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 52 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,004 - - - Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 40pen Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 26 Red Card: Mark Bunn 30 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,625 - - - Saturday, March 16 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 21 Reading 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,605 - - - Swansea City 0 Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 74, Gervinho 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,583 - - - Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 45+3, Andreas Weimann 59, Christian Benteke 81 Queens Park Rangers 2 Jermaine Jenas 23, Andros Townsend 73 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,594 - - - Southampton 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 6, Rickie Lambert 33, Jay Rodriguez 80 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 45+1 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 32,070 - - - Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,317 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 32, Nikica Jelavic 90+3 Red Card: Steven Pienaar 61 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,519 - - -
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)