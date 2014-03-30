March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Liverpool 4 Younes Kaboul 2og, Luis Suarez 25, Philippe Coutinho 55, Jordan Henderson 75
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,762
- - -
Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 71
Everton 3 David Stockdale 50og, Kevin Mirallas 79, Steven Naismith 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,454
- - -
Saturday, March 29
Arsenal 1 Mathieu Flamini 53
Manchester City 1 David Silva 18
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,060
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Odemwingie 62
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,029
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 John Terry 52og
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,166
- - -
Swansea City 3 Jonathan de Guzman 30,38, Wayne Routledge 75
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,371
- - -
Southampton 4 Jay Rodriguez 45+1,89, Rickie Lambert 49, Adam Lallana 70
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,360
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Morgan Amalfitano 2, Graham Dorrans 9, Thievy Bifouma 90+4
Cardiff City 3 Jordan Mutch 30, Steven Caulker 73, Mats Moller Daehli 90+5
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,661
- - -
Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 20,45pen, Juan Mata 57, Javier Hernandez 90+1
Aston Villa 1 Ashley Westwood 13
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,368
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 31
Sunderland v West Ham United (1900)