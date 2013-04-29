Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 29 Aston Villa 6 Ron Vlaar 31, Andreas Weimann 38, Christian Benteke 55,59,72, Gabriel Agbonlahor 88 Sunderland 1 Danny Rose 32 Red Card: Stephane Sessegnon 70 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 37,400 - - - Sunday, April 28 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 2 Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 44pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,112 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 43, Frank Lampard 45+2pen Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,780 - - - Reading 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,388 - - - Saturday, April 27 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Mathieu Debuchy 75 Liverpool 6 Daniel Agger 3, Jordan Henderson 17,76, Daniel Sturridge 54,60, Fabio Borini 74 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,351 - - - Everton 1 Steven Pienaar 16 Fulham 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,563 - - - Southampton 0 Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 70, Daniel Fox 82 West Bromwich Albion 3 Marc-Antoine Fortune 6, Romelu Lukaku 67, Shane Long 77 Red Card: Marc-Antoine Fortune 70 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,946 - - - Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 46 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,488 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Emmerson Boyce 11, Callum McManaman 49 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 9, Emmerson Boyce 89og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,326 - - - Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 28, Yaya Toure 83 West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 90+4 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,189 - - -
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.