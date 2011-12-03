Dec 3 English Premier League summaries on
Saturday.
Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 1 Phil Jones 20
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,053
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 4 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 20,45+2,57,82pen
Swansea City 2 Leroy Lita 35, Luke Moore 66
Red card: Joe Allen 81
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 23,080
- - -
Manchester City 5 Sergio Aguero 32, Samir Nasri 51, Yaya
Toure 68, Mario Balotelli 88, Adam Johnson 90+1
Norwich City 1 Steve Morison 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,201
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Heidar Helguson 20
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,290
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 7, Aaron Lennon 50, Jermain
Defoe 60
Bolton Wanderers 0
Red card: Gary Cahill 18
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Arsenal 4 Mikel Arteta 28, Thomas Vermaelen 29,
Gervinho 61, Robin van Persie 78
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Chelsea 3 Didier Drogba 38, Salomon Kalou 89, Daniel
Sturridge 90+2
Missed penalty: Frank Lampard 14
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Playing on Sunday
Everton v Stoke City (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland (1600)
Playing on Monday
Fulham v Liverpool (2000)
