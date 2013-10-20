Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Aston Villa 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Andros Townsend 31, Roberto Soldado 69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,391
- - -
Saturday, October 19
West Ham United 1 Ricardo Vaz Te 58
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 16,51, David Silva 80
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,507
- - -
Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,904
- - -
Swansea City 4 Phil Bardsley 57og, Jonathan de Guzman 59, Wilfried Bony 65pen, Chico 80
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,245
- - -
Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 26
Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,220
- - -
Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 8, Steven Pienaar 57
Hull City 1 Yannick Sagbo 30
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 38,828
- - -
Arsenal 4 Jack Wilshere 18, Mesut Ozil 58,88, Aaron Ramsey 83
Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,009
- - -
Chelsea 4 Eden Hazard 33,82, Samuel Eto'o 66, Oscar 78
Cardiff City 1 Jordan Mutch 10
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,475
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Yohan Cabaye 23, Paul Dummett 57
Red Card: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa 40
Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 42pen, Daniel Sturridge 72
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,703
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
Crystal Palace v Fulham (1900)