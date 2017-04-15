Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Southampton 0 Manchester City 3 Vincent Kompany 55, Leroy Sane 77, Sergio Aguero 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,850 - - - Sunderland 2 Wahbi Khazri 26, Fabio Borini 90 West Ham United 2 Andre Ayew 5, James Collins 47 Red Card: Sam Byram 90+5 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,168 - - - Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 6, Peter Crouch 66, Xherdan Shaqiri 80 Hull City 1 Harry Maguire 51 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,505 - - - Everton 3 Phil Jagielka 49, Ben Mee 71og, Romelu Lukaku 74 Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 52pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,328 - - - Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 42 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,272 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Yohan Cabaye 54, Christian Benteke 69 Leicester City 2 Robert Huth 6, Jamie Vardy 52 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,504 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Mousa Dembele 16, Son Heung-Min 19, Harry Kane 48, Vincent Janssen 90+2 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,943 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1230) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) Monday, April 17 Middlesbrough v Arsenal (1900)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.