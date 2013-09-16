Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, September 16
Swansea City 2 Jonjo Shelvey 2, Michu 64
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 4, Victor Moses 36
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,752
- - -
Sunday, September 15
Southampton 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,794
- - -
Saturday, September 14
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 45+1
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,034
- - -
Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 48pen
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 11, Aaron Ramsey 67,76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,055
- - -
Stoke City 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,052
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 67
Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 18, Yoan Gouffran 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 37,554
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 28,49
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,952
- - -
Hull City 1 Curtis Davies 40
Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,949
- - -
Fulham 1 Steve Sidwell 22
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 90+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,560
- - -
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 45+1pen, Wayne Rooney 81
Crystal Palace 0
Red Card: Kagisho Dikgacoi 44
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,102
- - -