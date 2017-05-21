Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew 71, Fernando Llorente 86 West Bromwich Albion 1 Jonny Evans 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,889 - - - Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 23 West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 27, Andre Ayew 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,634 - - - Chelsea 5 Willian 8, Eden Hazard 61, Pedro 77, Michy Batshuayi 90,90+2 Sunderland 1 Javier Manquillo 3 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,618 - - - Hull City 1 Sam Clucas 66 Tottenham Hotspur 7 Harry Kane 11,13,72, Dele Alli 45+2, Victor Wanyama 69, Ben Davies 84, Toby Alderweireld 87 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,804 - - - Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 51 Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Liverpool 3 Georginio Wijnaldum 45+1, Philippe Coutinho 51, Adam Lallana 56 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,191 - - - Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Vincent Kompany 5, Sergio Aguero 23,36, Fernandinho 41, Gabriel Jesus 58 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 20,829 - - - Manchester United 2 Josh Harrop 15, Paul Pogba 19 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,254 - - - Arsenal 3 Hector Bellerin 8, Alexis Sanchez 27, Aaron Ramsey 90+1 Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 14 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 58pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,976 - - - Southampton 0 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 60 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,286 - - -
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.