April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 11
Queens Park Rangers 3 Joey Barton 45+1, Jamie Mackie 55,
Adel Taarabt 67
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,557
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Red Card: Sebastien Bassong 8
Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 9pen, Theo Walcott
11, Yossi Benayoun 69
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,815
- - -
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 6,54, Carlos Tevez 61,
David Silva 64
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,736
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 50
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,115
- - -
Tuesday, April 10
Blackburn Rovers 2 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 36,61pen
Missed penalty: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 27
Liverpool 3 Maxi Rodriguez 13,16, Andy Carroll
90+1
Red Card: Doni 25
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 23,571
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 14
Norwich City v Manchester City (1145)
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)
Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Sunday, April 15
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1500)
Monday, April 16
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1900)