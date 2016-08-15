SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton set sights on transfer targets as Europe beckons
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, August 15 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 47pen, Diego Costa 89 West Ham United 1 James Collins 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,521 - - - Sunday, August 14 Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 31, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 64, Calum Chambers 75 Missed penalty: Theo Walcott 30 Liverpool 4 Philippe Coutinho 45+1,56, Adam Lallana 49, Sadio Mane 63 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 60,033 - - - Bournemouth 1 Adam Smith 69 Manchester United 3 Juan Mata 40, Wayne Rooney 59, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 64 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,355 - - - Saturday, August 13 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 4pen, Paddy McNair 87og Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,362 - - - Southampton 1 Nathan Redmond 57 Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 9 Red Card: Ben Watson 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,488 - - - Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,126 - - - Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,490 - - - Everton 1 Ross Barkley 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Erik Lamela 59 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,494 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 11 Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 67 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,110 - - - Hull City 2 Adama Diomande 45+1, Robert Snodgrass 57 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 47pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,037 - - -
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
LONDON, May 19 Harry Kane’s four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.