Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 2 Chelsea 2 Gary Cahill 58, Eden Hazard 83 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 35, Son Heung-Min 44 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 41,545 - - - Sunday, May 1 Southampton 4 Shane Long 25, Sadio Mane 28,57,68 Manchester City 2 Kelechi Iheanacho 44,78 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 31,472 - - - Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 8 Leicester City 1 Wes Morgan 17 Red Card: Daniel Drinkwater 86 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,275 - - - Swansea City 3 Andre Ayew 20,67, Jack Cork 33 Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 65 Red Card: Brad Smith 76 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,972 - - - Saturday, April 30 Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 59 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,989 - - - Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 50 Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 90+4pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,667 - - - Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 58 Crystal Palace 0 Missed penalty: Yohan Cabaye 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,107 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 3 Cheikhou Kouyate 34, Mark Noble 45+2,79 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,031 - - - Everton 2 Tom Cleverley 7, Leighton Baines 64 AFC Bournemouth 1 Marc Pugh 9 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,345 - - - Watford 3 Almen Abdi 45+2, Troy Deeney 90,90+3 Aston Villa 2 Ciaran Clark 28, Jordan Ayew 48 Red Card: Aly Cissokho 73 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,653 - - -
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.