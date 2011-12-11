Dec 11 Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday Stoke City 2 Matthew Etherington 13,43 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 62pen Red card: Younes Kaboul 82 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,529 - - - Sunderland 2 David Vaughan 84, Sebastian Larsson 90+2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Simon Vukcevic 17 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,863 - - - Played on Saturday Bolton Wanderers 1 Ivan Klasnic 55 Aston Villa 2 Marc Albrighton 33, Stilian Petrov 39 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,285 - - - Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 70 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,062 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Steven Reid 33 Wigan Athletic 2 Victor Moses 37, Jordi Gomez 57pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,446 - - - Norwich City 4 Wesley Hoolahan 39, Grant Holt 59,82, Steve Morison 63 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 45+1,71 Red card: Dan Gosling 66 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,816 - - - Manchester United 4 Nani 17,56, Wayne Rooney 27,62 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 47 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,627 - - - Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 47 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,016 - - - Swansea City 2 Scott Sinclair 56, Danny Graham 90+1 Fulham 0 Missed penalty: Clint Dempsey 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,296 - - - Playing on Monday Chelsea v Manchester City (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories