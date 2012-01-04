Jan 4 English Premier League summaries on
Wednesday.
Everton 1 Tim Howard 63
Bolton Wanderers 2 David Ngog 67, Gary Cahill 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,561
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 33, Yohan Cabaye 47, Phil Jones
90og
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,299
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10, Yaya Toure 33, James
Milner 75pen
Red card: Gareth Barry 73
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 63
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Hugo Rodallega 62
Sunderland 4 Craig Gardner 45+4, James McClean 55,
Stephane Sessegnon 73, David Vaughan 80
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
