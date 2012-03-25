Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group F results and standings

June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group F matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Scotland 2 England 2 Slovenia 2 Malta 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 ------------------------- 2 Slovenia 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 3 Slovakia 5 3 0 2 10 3 9 4 Scotland 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 5 Lithuania 5 1 2 2 5 9 5 6 Malta 6 0 0 6 2 15 0 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June