Britain Football Soccer - England XI v Rest of the World XI - Soccer Aid 2016 - Old Trafford - 5/6/16England XI's manager Sam Allardyce celebrates winning the matchAction Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes /Livepic/ Files

The Football Association (FA) has contacted Sunderland to speak with manager Sam Allardyce for the vacant England post, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday, adding they have agreed to the request.

"Sam (Allardyce) is very much key to our plans," the club said in a statement on its website.

"After what was an extremely challenging season, we are keen to see a period of stability, both on and off the field, and we want him to remain as manager of our football club."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)