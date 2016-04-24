Sunderland 0 Arsenal 0

SUNDERLAND, England, April 24 Sunderland crawled out of the Premier League relegation zone and Arsenal dropped points in their quest for a top-four finish in a lively 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

A game full of chances saw Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt rattle the woodwork with a first-half free kick while at the other end former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone made several great saves to deny his old club.

Both sides had loud penalty appeals turned down too, first when Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker blocked Jermain Defoe's shot with his arm, then minutes later when DeAndre Yedlin's outstretched arm deflected away Alex Iwobi's shot.

Arsenal finished strongly and Mannone saved from Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck but Sunderland grasped the point that moved them above Norwich City on goal difference.

Arsenal stayed in fourth spot, five points above Manchester United who have a game in hand. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)