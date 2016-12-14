Dec 14 Sunderland will be unable to significantly strengthen in January and manager David Moyes needs to rely primarily on the playing resources available to survive another Premier League relegation battle, chief executive Martin Bain has said.

Despite securing three wins in their last five matches, Saturday's 3-0 loss at fellow strugglers Swansea City has left Sunderland bottom of the table on 11 points, two adrift of safety after 15 games.

"The word I've got for you is 'limited'. I could probably say 'very limited' with regards to the January transfer window. We are not going to be able to spend to get out of trouble," Bain told British media.

Ellis Short, who bought Sunderland in 2008, is reportedly willing to sell the club for 170 million pounds ($215.25 million) and despite the expected lack of investment, Bain insisted the owner was not to blame.

"We would listen to offers. I believe Ellis has the interests of the club at heart and he wouldn't turn away anything that is beneficial to Sunderland," he said.

"It would be a misconception to think Ellis isn't putting money into the club. He does fund the shortfalls and is actively engaged with the football club. Does he still want us to succeed? Yes. Is he taking money from the club? No."

Sunderland will look to get back to winning ways when they host leaders Chelsea on Wednesday before taking on Watford three days later.

