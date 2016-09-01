Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 7/5/16Fabio Borini celebrates after scoring the second goal for SunderlandAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic/Files

Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has been ruled out for around three months with a groin injury, British media reported on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Italian, who has played twice in the Premier League this season, picked up the injury during Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

His injury leaves manager David Moyes with Jermain Defoe as Sunderland's only fit recognised striker. The club are also without goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who is out for around three months with an elbow injury.

Borini joined Sunderland on a permanent deal in August last year and scored five league goals in 26 appearances as the club narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Sunderland will look for their first league win of the new campaign when they host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)